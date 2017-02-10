Batten down the hatches: Wind advisory issued in South Sound

You might want to dig out that warm blanket and locate the flashlights.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Tacoma and surrounding areas until 3 p.m. Friday. Expect downed limbs and power outages.
Sustained winds of 35 mph with gusts up 50 mph will peak in the early afternoon and then ease by evening.
WSDOT issued a severe side winds warning on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge at 5 a.m. Friday.
At Tacoma Narrows Airport, the wind was blowing at 13 mph at 6 a.m. with gusts up to 21 mph.
The effects of wet weather are still being felt in western Washington.
A flood warning remains in effect on the White River through Saturday morning where minor flooding is forecast downstream of the Stewart Street bridge in Sumner.
The NWS reminds drivers not to enter flooded streets.
Drivers were heading east again on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass Friday morning. All three winter passable Washington Cascades were closed yesterday.
Westbound I-90 remains closed due to water, slides, and avalanche control debris.
White Pass on U.S. 12 will remain closed all of Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
Stevens Pass on U.S. 2 remains closed. WSDOT could not give an estimated reopening time.
There is good news coming, weather-wise. A chance of showers Saturday morning should give way to a mostly sunny day. The sun should stick around through Tuesday. Highs should reach 50 or close to it.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
