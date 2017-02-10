Mudslide and flooding creek close state Route 7 near Mineral

A mudslide and flooding creek near Mineral has closed state Route 7 between Morton and Elbe.
Storm rolls through Tacoma with little incident

As the storm rolled in to Tacoma area Saturday afternoon, winds and rain started to pick up after 5 p.m. A tree fell onto a power line in Midland on 99th Street East between Golden Given Road and McKinley Avenue. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

Wind topples tree onto car in Sumner

City of Sumner employees chain-saw and clear part of a plum tree that collapsed onto this empty parked car on Sumner Avenue during the windstorm on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Steve Busby, who lives nearby, said the car belongs to his girlfriend Danielle. "At least she wasn't in the car and didn't get hurt or anything," he said.

