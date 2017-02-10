Mudslide and flooding creek close state Route 7 near Mineral

As the storm rolled in to Tacoma area Saturday afternoon, winds and rain started to pick up after 5 p.m. A tree fell onto a power line in Midland on 99th Street East between Golden Given Road and McKinley Avenue. No one was injured and no property was damaged.
Tacoma’s Public Works department is ready for the latest round of storms this weekend. Over the last two days, four city road crew employees shoveled sand into 1,000 bags to add to the city’s road supply cache.
City of Sumner employees chain-saw and clear part of a plum tree that collapsed onto this empty parked car on Sumner Avenue during the windstorm on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Steve Busby, who lives nearby, said the car belongs to his girlfriend Danielle. "At least she wasn't in the car and didn't get hurt or anything," he said.