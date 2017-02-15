Wet weather record may be in our future

More rain is on the way, and so is a wet weather record.
The National Weather Service warned that “a soaker” is coming, with 1-2 inches expected in the lowlands through Thursday and more than 7 inches in the mountains.
That’s on top of the 5.71 inches that have fallen at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the first half of the month, more than three times what February usually brings.
“And we still have lots of February left,” said Mike McFarland, a Weather Service meteorologist.
Forecasters said we’ll likely break into the list of 10 wettest Februarys by the end of the day.
By this afternoon, Seattle will reach the top 10 wettest Februarys. By the end of the day, we could reach 7th. And it's only Feb 15th. #wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 15, 2017
The number to beat for placement on the list is 5.89 inches, which is how much rain fell in 1949.
The wettest February was in 1961, with 9.11 inches.
February typically gets 3.50 inches of rain, with 1.82 inches falling in the first two weeks.
A special weather statement is in effect through Thursday with heavy rains increasing the threat of landslides.
In a 24-hour period ending at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tacoma received 0.78 inches while the Olympic Mountains were soaked with 2 inches.
“This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability,” according to the statement.
A mudslide in West Seattle early Wednesday took out a utility pole on Highland Park Way SW near SW Holden Street, knocking out power to about 2,000 people and closing the road to traffic.
The Skokomish River hit flood stage with flooding expected. A flood watch is in effect for Whatcom County and most of the Olympic Peninsula, which is expected to be pelted with another 6-7 inches.
Light freezing rain is possible until noon on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes and the snow level has crept up to 7,000 feet.
Avalanche danger is high in all of Washington, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Rain is expected to stick around through the weekend and possibly beyond. Winds will pick up to 23 mph late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Highs remain in the low 50s.
By Wednesday morning, winds were already gusting to 84 mph at Camp Muir, 67 mph at Hurricane Ridge and 49 mph in Bellingham.
