Rain record within reach

The record for rainiest February is within reach.
A record 1.63 inches fell Wednesday, drowning the previous record for that day and pushing into place for the sixth-wettest February ever.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had received 7.84 inches of precipitation this month – and it’s barely half over.
The area needs another 1.28 inches to break the all-time record, which was set in 1961 with 9.11 inches.
Forecasters at The National Weather Service said that’s certainly possible.
In the past 36 hours, the greater Seattle region was hit with 2.37 inches of rain. Wednesday’s total surpassed the previous record for that day, which was 0.94 inches in 1970, and tied for ninth-wettest February day ever.
The average for February is 3.5 inches.
Showers will taper off Thursday and Friday, but it will be wet again by Saturday and last through the middle of next week.
All that rain has prompted a flood warning for The White River at R Street.
The river was expected to experience minor flooding and crest early Friday before dropping below flood stage Saturday.
That could mean drenched riverbanks and some flooding downstream of the Stewart Street Bridge in Sumner.
It has also caused mudslides in Puyallup, Tacoma, Issaquah, Renton and West Seattle.
