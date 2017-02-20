Will February break rain record? Depends who you ask

This month is inching closer to becoming the wettest February on record in the Puget Sound, with a week left to go.
It locked up sixth place when it hit 8.06 inches for the month Sunday at Sea-Tac International Airport. And meteorologists said it could break a 1996 record of 8.35 inches by Monday night, for third place.
At 8.06" Seattle 6th wettest February on record. Rain at times Monday. 4th place on Mon 8.11" (72) and in 3rd by Mon night 8.35" (96).#wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 20, 2017
But National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg wasn’t sure if this month would break the record of 9.11 inches set in February 1961.
“To me, it doesn’t seem like it,” he said. “It’s definitely possible, but if you asked me to put money on it, I would not.”
University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass seemed more optimistic in his blog post Saturday morning, in which he said: “the chances are very good that a new February rainfall record will be set.”
More precipitation is expected this week.
Burg said 0.25 to 0.5 inches was possible Monday, and that there was a chance of rain Tuesday, and a chance of showers through Friday.
Saturday should be sunny and dry, he said, with a chance of showers again Sunday.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments