Winter weather returns: Overnight snow advisory issued for Puget Sound region

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Saturday afternoon, predicting snowfall in Tacoma, Olympia and elsewhere in the Puget Sound region overnight Saturday and early Sunday.
The advisory is for 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It said affected locations could include Tacoma, Seattle, Olympia and Bremerton, as well as north through Bellingham.
The forecast predicts accumulation of an inch of snow late Saturday night, with an additional 1-2 inches Sunday morning. The forecast noted that areas near sea level will receive little to no accumulation, while higher hills and areas inland could expect as much as 3 inches of snow.
The weather service urged caution while driving, and warned of expected delays for those traveling across the Cascades.
