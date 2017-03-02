Back away from the daffodils: Winter will deliver one more blast

The coldest winter in 30 years isn’t going away anytime soon.
Snow will pound the Cascades and flit around the lowlands through the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a winter storm warning Thursday morning for the Cascades from Snohomish County south into Lewis County.
The warning goes into effect at noon Thursday through 12 a.m. Saturday. The peak of the storm will hit late Friday.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are expected, with around 3 feet expected at Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park.
The weather will make travel difficult over mountain passes.
Snow levels are expected to start off at around 3,000 feet and fall as low as 1,000 feet by Friday evening.
In the lowlands, snow should start falling Friday night. Rain and snow will trade places all weekend and into Monday.
The Weather Service said the December-through-February span we just lived through was the coldest since 1985 in Puget Sound. There were 56 days with below normal temperatures.
This winter has been the snowiest since 2008-2009, according to the Weather Service.
Precipitation for the season is almost 10 inches above normal at 33.47 inches but lagging behind the 2015-2016 season.
There is hope on the horizon. Spring begins March 20.
