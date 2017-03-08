Washington only state with below average temps in February

Did February feel wetter and colder than usual?
It wasn’t your imagination.
The National Centers for Environmental Information released data Wednesday showing that last month was the second-warmest February in the United States, but Washington got below average temperatures and was wetter than usual.
February 2017 was record warm for 16 states and below average for 1: https://t.co/rKyTXFRzxz #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/3xPYUEFv2b— NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) March 8, 2017
Here’s what you should know:
▪ 39 states had warmer-than-usual temps and 16 had record warm temps. Washington is the only state with lower-than-normal temps.
▪ 11,743 daily high temperature records were set or tied, compared with 418 daily low records.
▪ Five states were much wetter than usual — Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
▪ The warmest February in 123 years of keeping records was 1954 at 41.4 degrees. Last month’s average temp in the contiguous United States was 41.2.
February 2017 contiguous U.S. precipitation total was 2.21 inches, 0.08 inch above average: https://t.co/rKyTXFRzxz #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/xOOWODT1KG— NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) March 8, 2017
A full report is expected to be released Monday.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments