March already surpassed its monthly rain total

The rain is being a bit of an overachiever.
By early Wednesday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport already recorded 3.72 inches, which is the normal total for all of March.
And it shows little sign of relenting.
Rain remains in the forecast until Sunday, when the sun is teasing us with a possible appearance.
In the past week, much of Washington has experienced 200 to 600 percent of normal precipitation, according to Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist.
All that wetness has translated into rising river levels and the risk of landslides across Western Washington.
Two landslides were reported in Vancouver and on Marine View Drive in Tacoma.
A flood warning remains in effect for three rivers, including the White River near Auburn, Cowlitz River at Randle and Skokomish River near Potlatch.
Minor flooding was happening on the White River and waters are expected to continue rising through Thursday, when it will likely crest near 6,315 cubic feet per second.
That river’s flood flow is 5,500 cfs and it has already reached 5,934 cfs during the storm.
The National Weather Service said the flooding from White River will likely occur upstream of the A Street bridge in Auburn, in Pacific near Government Canal and Butte Avenue and along temporary flood protection barriers.
Mass offered an upshot of all this rain: “There are going to be a lot of very happy ducks.”
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
