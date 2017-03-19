Dry weather may be fleeting

Enjoy that sunshine while you’ve got the chance.
The nice weather Sunday is set to give way to a week’s worth of showers and rain starting Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures are expected to peak around 52 degrees in Tacoma with a light afternoon breeze before falling just below freezing overnight.
After that, showers will be likely Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low 40s. Showers will increase Wednesday night into Thursday, and a chance of rain will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
The dry weekend weather has mitigated the risk of smaller landslides that have been cropping up around the South Sound over the past week.
The White River between King and Pierce counties will go below flood stage Sunday in part because of the drier weather.
The continued rainfall throughout Western Washington has seen much of the region reach the average rainfall for a rain year within only 5-1/2 months, University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass wrote Saturday on his website.
The rain year for Washington starts Oct. 1 each year and runs through Sept. 30.
At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the 37.8 inches of precipitation are just above the amount of rain seen there each year.
(If you’re looking for something to do with your sunny weather, all Washington State Parks are free Sunday in honor of the agency’s 104th birthday.)
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
