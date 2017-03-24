Friday might go out with a flash and bang

The workweek will go out wet and – possibly – with a bang Friday.
Along with rain, the National Weather Service is forecasting a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Friday for the Tacoma area. Hail and wind up to 20 miles per hour could be byproducts.
Lightning, should it occur, will be over by 11 p.m. Friday.
Saturday will break with a 50 percent chance of showers. South Sounders might see some sun with a high near 52 and winds up to 16 miles per hour.
Rain is more likely on Sunday. Lows will be in the low 40s this weekend.
Next week is looking wet, but daffodils and dog walkers might appreciate the springtime temperatures. Highs will average around 53, with lows in the 40s.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
