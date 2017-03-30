Tornado touches down, causes damage in Monroe

A tornado moved through Monroe in Snohomish County around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, damaging some property and several vehicles at an RV center.
The National Weather Service’s Seattle office sent employees to assess the damage and examine the scene, and they confirmed Thursday afternoon that, indeed, it was a tornado.
It's official- Storm survey&video confirm an F0 Tornado touched down briefly in Monroe @ 10:30am. Some property damage but no injuries #wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 30, 2017
Two RVs in Monroe were tipped onto their sides at Speedway RV Center, KING-TV reported. One of those RVs crushed a car.
Surveillance video shows trailers being knocked over by wind or possible tornado in #Monroe. >> >> https://t.co/KZ7pGhIb9W pic.twitter.com/KKLrNcXBXx— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 30, 2017
A Monroe police spokeswoman told KIRO-TV that officers observed a trampoline being blown into a nearby lake during the tornado.
No injures were reported.
#BREAKING: Weak rotation (around 10:30 a.m.) near Monroe after damage reported https://t.co/2CO5xp25f6— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 30, 2017
Credit: Christine Rorberg Wayson pic.twitter.com/umKYkCZV4L
Comments