March 30, 2017 12:34 PM

Tornado touches down, causes damage in Monroe

By Kate McEntee

A tornado moved through Monroe in Snohomish County around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, damaging some property and several vehicles at an RV center.

The National Weather Service’s Seattle office sent employees to assess the damage and examine the scene, and they confirmed Thursday afternoon that, indeed, it was a tornado.

Two RVs in Monroe were tipped onto their sides at Speedway RV Center, KING-TV reported. One of those RVs crushed a car.

A Monroe police spokeswoman told KIRO-TV that officers observed a trampoline being blown into a nearby lake during the tornado.

No injures were reported.

Weather

