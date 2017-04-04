60-degree weather finally makes its way to South Sound

Warm weather finally arrived to the Puget Sound region Tuesday afternoon.
(It’s gone now. You might need to wait this out until next week.)
For the first time since early November, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reached 60 degrees, peaking at 61.
And if it seemed like it was awfully late in the season for that, it is — this is the latest Sea-Tac has hit 60 degrees since 1971 and tied for the fourth-latest ever.
“It was a little bit of a surprise,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kirby Cook said. “We didn’t think we were going to make it with the cloud cover.”
Had it not been for Tuesday, Sea-Tac stood a decent chance of breaking the record for the latest date to reach 60 degrees, set April 11, 1954.
The high temperatures seen recently aren’t that far off normal for this time of year, which are usually in the mid-50s.
“We’ve just had system after system after system, and it’s kept us cloudy and cool, but normal for this time of year,” Cook said.
As for the rest of the week, a series of systems is headed ashore — surprise! — that should keep things wet and cool into early next week.
Windy weather may be in store Friday, Cook said, as one of the storms comes through the region.
