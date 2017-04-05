Weather

Goodbye, sun! Thanks for coming, see you next week

By Craig Sailor

Western Washington finally broke into the 60s Tuesday.

It was a brief reminder that warmth and sun are possible before the region plunged back into a long period of soggy twilight.

Rain is forecast all day Wednesday with a high of 55, according to the National Weather Service.

More rain is coming Thursday and Friday. Winds could reach 24 mph Friday.

Bring your umbrella to the Daffodil Parade Saturday: The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, according to the Weather Service.

Parade times: Tacoma, 10:15 a.m.; Puyallup, 12:45 p.m.; Sumner, 2:30 p.m.; Orting 5 p.m.

Saturday’s high will be 52.

It’ll be a mixed bag on Sunday and Monday with a chance of showers and a remote possibility of seeing the sun.

The sun’s return becomes more certain on Tuesday.

