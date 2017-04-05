Goodbye, sun! Thanks for coming, see you next week

Western Washington finally broke into the 60s Tuesday.
It was a brief reminder that warmth and sun are possible before the region plunged back into a long period of soggy twilight.
Rain is forecast all day Wednesday with a high of 55, according to the National Weather Service.
More rain is coming Thursday and Friday. Winds could reach 24 mph Friday.
Bring your umbrella to the Daffodil Parade Saturday: The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, according to the Weather Service.
Parade times: Tacoma, 10:15 a.m.; Puyallup, 12:45 p.m.; Sumner, 2:30 p.m.; Orting 5 p.m.
Saturday’s high will be 52.
It’ll be a mixed bag on Sunday and Monday with a chance of showers and a remote possibility of seeing the sun.
The sun’s return becomes more certain on Tuesday.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
