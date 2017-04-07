Worst is still to come as windstorm cuts power, downs trees across western Washington

We haven’t seen the worst yet.
That’s the message from the National Weather Service as Western Washington is in the midst of a powerful spring windstorm.
Winds will peak in strength during the late afternoon Friday and remain strong until 10 p.m. The weather service is calling for winds of 20-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Tacoma Power reported 1,623 customers without power in downtown Tacoma Friday afternoon, and 2,479 customers were dark in Fircrest. About 100 were without power in Puyallup.
Even Tacoma’s Grand Cinema was out of power for a while. But the theater reported its power returned just after 1 p.m.
The high winds and falling limbs have prompted the City of Puyallup to close its parks.
Update All City of Puyallup parks are now closed due to high winds. Stay out of all parks for your safety. #puyalluppd— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) April 7, 2017
Sustained winds of 31 mph were reported at Tacoma Narrows Airport at 12:45 p.m. with gusts up to 43 mph.
A 102 mph gust was reported at Crystal Summit (elevation 6,830 feet) at 12:22 p.m.
Hoquiam was reporting winds of 40 mph with a 60 mph gust. Olympia reported a gust of 54 mph and Renton had a 47 mph gust.
Satellite images and radar show the center of the storm just off the Washington coast. Destruction Island clocked sustained winds of 66 mph.
Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings - remain active through late this evening. #wawx #wawind pic.twitter.com/JNlwrAZjFM— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 7, 2017
