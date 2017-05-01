70-degree days coming to the South Sound

This week’s weather forecast for the South Sound can’t shake the rain, but at least it’s bringing the warmest days of the year.
You read that right.
Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. The last time the region was that warm was Nov. 8.
“Unfortunately, it’s not going to last too long,” said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Seattle office. “It’s a mini heat wave to prep us for the summer.”
There’s a slight chance Wednesday will start with showers, but it should clear up and hit 72 degrees by the afternoon. Thursday could even reach 76.
But then, that pesky chance of showers returns through the weekend.
Above normal-temperatures are expected for the rest of the month but the rain isn’t going anywhere for the next few weeks, according to the Weather Service.
We just experienced the eighth-wettest April at Sea-Tac Airport with 4.21 inches. Olympia had its fifth-wettest April with 5.53 inches.
On a larger scale, the region soaked up 44.99 inches of rain from October to April, making it the wettest such period since records started being kept at Sea-Tac in 1895.
