70 degree weather is coming... really. And thunderstorms

It’s going to be warm today. Really.
Although South Sounders awoke to rain, forecasters promise that skies will clear later Wednesday morning and temperatures will climb into the 70s for the first time this year.
The warmth will stick around Thursday until thunderstorms steal the show Thursday evening and the rain returns.
“But a few warm days will be a salve to our collective (and chilled) souls,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog.
In Tacoma, temperatures will inch up to 70 Wednesday. It could reach 76 degrees on Thursday.
It hasn’t been this warm in the area since Nov. 8.
“As with any drastic change like this, there is bound to be a fly in the ointment,” the National Weather Service wrote in a forecast discussion.
That fly is the approaching thunderstorm.
Forecasters said the thunderstorms will be isolated and scattered, with possible hail, coming about 5 p.m. Thursday.
“Standard thunderstorm caution and awareness is encouraged but ultimately would suggest keep calm and chive on… if that is still a thing,” the Weather Service said.
Showers will linger through Friday morning, when temperatures drop back below 60.
There’s a chance of showers through the weekend but next week looks to be mostly dry.
