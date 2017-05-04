Storm cuts power throughout South Sound

Utilities throughout the region are struggling to maintain power as a strong spring storm rolls through the South Sound on Thursday.

Nearly 30,000 Puget Sound Energy customers are without power, the utility reports, including much of Lacey and Olympia, and portions of Auburn.

About 600 Tacoma Public Utilities customers were without power, according to that utility’s website.

Outages were also reported in Longbranch on the Key Peninsula, according to Peninsula Light Co.