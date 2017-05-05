Record rainy season keeps on giving but sun is on the way

A day of wind and rain is Friday’s sequel to Thursday’s lightning storm.

The forecast in Pierce County Friday calls for showers after 8 a.m. with a high near 59. The wind could get breezy — up to 22 mph.

In Thurston County the North Thurston School District closed its schools Friday and several roads remain closed due to fallen trees.

Classes at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Tacoma were canceled on Friday after the school’s fire alarm system was damaged by Thursday’s storm.

Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed about 150 customers without power from Seattle to Centralia.

Seattle broke a rain record on Friday. This is the wettest October through May in history (record keeping began in the 1890s), according to the National Weather Service.

With 0.20 inches of rain today the new record for Seattle now stands at 45.90 inches since October 1.

Seattle has been relatively dry today compared to some other areas. By 5 a.m. Friday 1.33 inches of rain had fallen in Auburn. Nearly half an inch had fallen in Puyallup by 7 a.m.

The weekend is mixed. Plan your indoor activities for Saturday and outdoor for Sunday.

A 40 percent chance of rain is forecast for Saturday, the Weather Service said.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62.

The dry weather should stick around until Tuesday night when a chance of showers returns.