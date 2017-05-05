Thurston County takes brunt of thunderstorm ... and now the cleanup begins

Thurston County was the hardest hit in a series of severe thunderstorms that swept through Western Washington Thursday evening, according to Josh Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
“Olympia airport gusted to 49 (mph),” Smith said. “We think there were higher winds, judging by the damage, maybe 70 mph in other areas.”
The storm Thursday afternoon and evening caused power outages throughout Thurston County, brought down trees and power lines, and damaged local homes.
On Friday morning, the damage was still evident. Olympia City Hall is closed due to a power outage. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, there were about 3,000 homes and businesses in Thurston County that were without power, according to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map. Most of those outages were in the Tenino, Lacey and Yelm areas.
Despite the damage, it wasn’t a tornado. It was a wet micro-burst, which produces strong straight-line winds, Smith said.
Micro-bursts happen when air cools quickly inside a thunderstorm, moves to the surface, hits the ground and moves horizontally, Smith said.
Those straight-line winds are powerful enough to bring down trees and power poles, Smith said.
“Public Works has four crews out today doing storm cleanup,” said Meghan Porter, a spokeswoman for Thurston County.
Crews worked on Thursday night for emergency calls, and were working on storm assessment plans on Friday, Porter said. Much of the repair and maintenance work will have to take place next week, she said.
“The biggest challenge right now is power lines are down,” Porter said. “Crews can only go as fast as PSE can clear the roads of the power lines.”
During the storm, a large tree fell into College Pointe Apartments, which is in the 4600 block of 45th Ave. SE, Lacey.
Olympian reader Karen Strand of Lacey said her granddaughter lives in that complex.
“It was one right next to her,” Strand said. “Also there were a couple of cars that were crushed — a car and a truck,” Strand said.
Dean Atkins, who lives in Lakeview Village on the east side of Long Lake, said lightning struck a tree Thursday night, causing it to fall on the apartment complex.
“It just exploded,” Atkins said. “It flew everywhere.”
The main portion of the tree hit units in the middle of the building. Everyone made it out safely, but a few units are uninhabitable.
He also saw what appeared to be a water spout on the lake.
“The storm was going off like everybody knows, and all of a sudden there’s a waterspout coming off of long lake,” Atkins said.
The Lacey Fire District 3 responded at about 5 p.m. to people trapped in their cars on the Yelm Highway, near Wiggins Road. Battalion Chief Patrick Farn said live wires on the road prevented people from exiting their vehicles.
It took Puget Sound Energy about two hours to turn off power to the lines, he said. No one was injured.
This morning, all crews are out checking on residents who suffered damage. So far, no major injuries have been reported.
Workers at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia also dealt with water issues related to the storm, and set up a command center overnight until it was cleaned up.
“We had a little bit of water that came into the basement but it’s all been taken care of,” Providence spokesman Chris Thomas said. “No impact to patient care. No facilities closed.”
Storms like this aren’t common here. The weather service issued eight severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday, Smith said.
“We hadn’t issued one for at least a couple of years before that. I believe this is the most severe thunderstorm warnings in a single day,” Smith said.
Thunderstorms like those on Thursday require a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, high temperatures and dewpoints and instability in the atmosphere.
“We don’t get super-high dew points at the same time as instability in the atmosphere,” Smith said.
What’s next?
“It’s not nearly as exciting,” Smith said. “We’re looking at a continuation of showers through Saturday and then drier and more stable starting Sunday.”
Closures:
School
East Olympia Elementary: Closed.
North Thurston Public Schools: Closed. All evening athletics and activities hosted by North Thurston Public Schools (including plays) are canceled. Any away games or other activities not within the district are up to the individual hosts, and families will need to contact them directly.
Tenino School District: Schools on time, with several modified bus routes: Route 16, no stops on Tilley Road. Route 18: No stops on Goddard Road. Route 13: No stops between Offut Lake Road and Waldrick on Highway 99.
Tumwater School District: 2 hours late. No New Market morning session. No Friday ACT early release.
Organizations
South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: North Thurston programs closed, Tumwater programs will open two hours late. East Olympia closed today due to no power.
South Sound Privates, Charters, Childcares:
Olympia Waldorf School: Closed due to storm damage. No kindergarten or preschool. All events are canceled.
Pope John Paul II High School: Power is back on. School will be on time.
