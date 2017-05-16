The longest warm, dry spell in 8 months is almost here

There’s bad weather news, and there’s good weather news.
The bad, which won’t surprise you: May is the fourth month in a row with more rain than usual.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has recorded 1.95 inches so far, scooting past the usual monthly May total of 1.94.
Let’s not forget: It’s barely halfway through the month.
We’re also inching closer to being the wettest first five months of the year.
The record of 26.90 inches was set in 1972. We’re at 26.68 as of early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Now, finally, for some good weather news.
Wednesday kicks off the longest dry spell we’ve had since September, with an entire week of dryness and warmer than usual temperatures.
Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, put it this way: “But then the long-awaited miracle occurs and the spigot turns off and stays off.”
Temperatures start rising on Friday and stay in the low to mid-70s through at least Monday.
In the meantime, there’s still Tuesday to get through and that means more showers and a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Snow levels are dropping to 3,500 feet and the mountains are getting dumped on for this time of year.
Paradise picked up five inches Tuesday morning, and White Pass recorded four inches.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday at Paradise, Stevens Pass, White Pass and Mount Baker.
