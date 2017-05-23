Yep, it was the hottest day in nine months. And it’s not over yet

Monday was the hottest day in nearly nine months, and forecasters promise more of the same for the holiday weekend.

After months of dreary, record-setting rain, Western Washington is finally getting a mini heat wave.

Temperatures hit 83 degrees Monday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the warmest the region has gotten in 269 days. Our hottest day before that was Aug. 26 when the high hit 92.

It’s cooling about 10 degrees per day through Wednesday, though the National Weather Service said it should rise back into the high 70s or low 80s for Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday will be a bit breezy and stay in the mid-70s.

In the early morning hours, Camp Muir at 10,000 feet was only one degree cooler than Port Townsend at 131 feet.

Wednesday will drop into the low 60s. But at least that chance of showers you saw in the forecast earlier this week seems to have disappeared.