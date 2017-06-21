Four-year-old Freyja White delights in playing with a fountain of water in the spray park at Tacoma Parks' South End Recreation Center, May 11, 2016.
Four-year-old Freyja White delights in playing with a fountain of water in the spray park at Tacoma Parks' South End Recreation Center, May 11, 2016.
June 21, 2017 10:18 AM

Heat wave to hit 90s this weekend

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A heat wave is coming.

Temperatures “well above normal” will grip the region this weekend, reaching the mid-90s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be plenty warm with a high of 86 degrees, but Sunday could hit 93 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

That would make it the hottest on that date.

The June 25 record was set in 2006 at 88, records show.

“It’s not all that unusual to get a heat wave in June,” Danny Mercer, a Weather Service meteorologist, told The Seattle Times.

A special weather statement says it will hottest on the coast Saturday and hottest inland on Sunday.

Officials are warning people planning to cool off in rivers, lakes and streams that the water will be frigid even if it’s warm outside.

Hot spells sometimes bring a spike in drownings.

Forecasters said it will remain warm through at least the beginning of next week.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

