Year’s hottest day sends mercury climbing and records falling

The year’s hottest day is breaking records all over Washington, according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.
Temperatures hit historic highs in Tacoma (92), Olympia (98), Sea-Tac Airport (96) and Quillayute (86).
Records were tied in Bellingham (84) and Hoquiam (82).
The Sea-Tac temp was the highest on record for any day in June.
Olympia’s high tied for the highest temp on any June day.
Relief is on the way. The forecast high for Tacoma is 74 on Monday.
