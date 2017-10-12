There are colorful light shows above storms and NASA is going to study them

New instruments will be installed on the International Space Station later this year that will allow scientists to better study thunderstorms, their effect on the atmosphere and the light shows that sometimes take place above these storms, according to a video recently published by NASA.
Astronauts and scientists have noticed flares of blue and red light called Transient Luminous Events above storms in recent decades. In 2015, astronaut Andreas Mogensen photographer blue jets of light above thunderstorms while aboard the space station. According NASA’s video research of TLEs has so far been limited mostly to “fortunate observation.”
A lightning sensor was installed on the space station earlier this year. NASA says the device coupled with the Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor coming later this year will allow researchers to study storms from above and below.
“All of these studies are adding to our knowledge of how storms evolve and change, helping improve storm models that could lead to better predictions and forecasts,” the video states.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
