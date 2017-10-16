Ready for a few thousand miles of wet, windy weather to start ‘hitting us in the face’?

The wet, windy weather that Washington is so well-known for will return this week in full force.
Forecasters expect 2.38 inches of rain to fall in Tacoma from Tuesday to Friday. Olympia could see 4.6 inches.
Not to mention the high winds that will blow through starting Tuesday, gusting up to 29 mph.
A satellite image tweeted by the National Weather Service shows several weather systems from China to British Columbia.
It’s “one long stretch of moisture a few thousand miles long that will be hitting us in the face starting tomorrow,” meteorologist Dustin Guy told The Seattle Times.
The snow level will rise to 7,000 feet and forecasters warn that some rivers on the Olympic Peninsula and in the North Cascades could experience minor flooding.
With the deluge of rain and fall leaves, city streets could also flood.
On Tuesday alone, a half inch of rain is expected, which is how much precipitation has fallen in the first two weeks of October.
Up to three quarters of an inch of rain is forecast for Wednesday, along with stronger winds.
Rain remains in the forecast through the rest of the week.
Projected rainfall totals early Tue thru early Fri for Western Washington. Wettest periods Tue morning & Wed afternoon thru Thu. #wawx pic.twitter.com/KCzrAyDWej— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 16, 2017
