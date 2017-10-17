FILE PHOTO: Two friends, LeeAnna Maguire and David Sanson, make like airplanes while check out the fierce winds on the exposed Chambers Bay Bridge as a windstorm kicks in. Photo taken in University Place in 2016.
FILE PHOTO: Two friends, LeeAnna Maguire and David Sanson, make like airplanes while check out the fierce winds on the exposed Chambers Bay Bridge as a windstorm kicks in. Photo taken in University Place in 2016. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
FILE PHOTO: Two friends, LeeAnna Maguire and David Sanson, make like airplanes while check out the fierce winds on the exposed Chambers Bay Bridge as a windstorm kicks in. Photo taken in University Place in 2016. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Weather

Winds are whipping as high as 98 mph in some places. Hang onto your hat!

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 17, 2017 10:39 AM

It’s wet and windy, and there are hurricane force winds whipping on Mount Rainier.

Camp Muir, which is at 10,000 feet, experienced 98 mph winds Tuesday morning. So far, those are the strongest winds in the state, by far,

The next closest was on Whidbey Island with 47 mph gusts. Crystal Mountain wasn’t too far behind with 73 mph gusts.

Around Tacoma, winds haven’t gone above 25 mph though forecasters said gusts could reach 38 mph later Tuesday and 44 mph on Wednesday.

This is the first high wind event of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands lost power Tuesday morning in Bellingham, Bainbridge Island, Everett, Darrington and Whidbey Island.

There were no reports of power outages in Pierce County.

It appears there will be as much wind as rain in this week’s storms.

Tacoma and other cities along the Interstate 5 corridor are still looking at 2 to 2.5 inches of precipitation. The North Cascades could get 3 to 6 inches, the Central Cascades are set for 3 to 4 inches and the Olympics will get hammered with 5 to 8 inches.

Rain is forecast to stick around through the weekend.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related stories from The News Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA

    Thunderstorms are already impressive to us earthlings, but did you know they also create otherworldly effects when viewed from outer space?

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 4:19

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA
Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It 3:01

Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It
Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma 0:32

Spring thunderstorm rolls through Tacoma

View More Video