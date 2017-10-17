Winds are whipping as high as 98 mph in some places. Hang onto your hat!

It’s wet and windy, and there are hurricane force winds whipping on Mount Rainier.

Camp Muir, which is at 10,000 feet, experienced 98 mph winds Tuesday morning. So far, those are the strongest winds in the state, by far,

The next closest was on Whidbey Island with 47 mph gusts. Crystal Mountain wasn’t too far behind with 73 mph gusts.

Around Tacoma, winds haven’t gone above 25 mph though forecasters said gusts could reach 38 mph later Tuesday and 44 mph on Wednesday.

This is the first high wind event of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands lost power Tuesday morning in Bellingham, Bainbridge Island, Everett, Darrington and Whidbey Island.

There were no reports of power outages in Pierce County.

It appears there will be as much wind as rain in this week’s storms.

Tacoma and other cities along the Interstate 5 corridor are still looking at 2 to 2.5 inches of precipitation. The North Cascades could get 3 to 6 inches, the Central Cascades are set for 3 to 4 inches and the Olympics will get hammered with 5 to 8 inches.

Rain is forecast to stick around through the weekend.