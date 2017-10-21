A motorist blasts through water over the roadway on Woodland Ave. E. in Puyallup on Dec. 10, 2015. Flash flood and flood watches go into effect Saturday and Puyallup Police are concerned streets will flood again.
Weather

Flash flood watch issued. Puyallup PD says we might be rowing instead of driving Saturday

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 21, 2017 9:29 AM

A flash flood watch for Pierce County was added early Saturday morning to an already gloomy weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

“Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation,” reads the statement issued by the agency. Areas below land damaged by summer wildfires are particularly susceptible to flash flooding. The burned areas could be pelted with an inch of rain per hour according to the Weather Service. Some areas could receive up to six inches of rain.

“Higher than normal runoff, excess debris, and debris flows will be possible in and immediately below the burn areas, especially near (state Route) 410, the vicinity of Goat Creek, and the valley below Crystal Mountain,” the statement reads.

The Puyallup Police Department tweeted Saturday morning, “Row row row your boat gently down the street. This is how we’ll have to travel today on all Puyallup streets!”

The flash flood watch is for 24 hours starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. A flood watch will be in effect for 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to take place Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Weather Service advices people to monitor weather forecasts and to be prepared to take action if flash flood warning are issued.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

