Weather

Flood threat continues. Puyallup closes two popular trails because of high water

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 22, 2017 9:44 AM

High water meant the closure of sections of popular paved walking trails in Puyallup on Sunday morning, according to tweets by the Puyallup Police Department.

The department posted video of the Puyallup River running high and swiftly along the Puyallup Riverwalk Trail. The trail is closed between 4th Street Northwest and the city limits.

A portion of the paved trail around Bradley Lake is also closed because of high water.

“Avoid the area and stay out of the water,” Puyallup police tweeted.

A flood watch is in effect for Pierce County. An updated alert from the National Weather Service on Sunday morning stated “Heavy rainfall across the area has ended, but some rivers continue to rise and the threat of additional flooding is not over.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

