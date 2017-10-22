Flood threat continues. Puyallup closes two popular trails because of high water

High water meant the closure of sections of popular paved walking trails in Puyallup on Sunday morning, according to tweets by the Puyallup Police Department.
The department posted video of the Puyallup River running high and swiftly along the Puyallup Riverwalk Trail. The trail is closed between 4th Street Northwest and the city limits.
The Puyallup River is running very high & fast this AM. Stay off the Riverwalk Trail where it is closed between 4th ST NW & the City limits. pic.twitter.com/1F4EmYDZBL— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) October 22, 2017
A portion of the paved trail around Bradley Lake is also closed because of high water.
“Avoid the area and stay out of the water,” Puyallup police tweeted.
Also, part of the loop trail at Bradley Lake Park is also CLOSED due to high water over the trail. Avoid the area.— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) October 22, 2017
Due to high water over the trail the Riverwalk Trail from 4 ST NW to the City limits is CLOSED. Avoid the area & stay out of the water!— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) October 22, 2017
A flood watch is in effect for Pierce County. An updated alert from the National Weather Service on Sunday morning stated “Heavy rainfall across the area has ended, but some rivers continue to rise and the threat of additional flooding is not over.”
