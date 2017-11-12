A high wind watch will be in effect for parts of the Washington coast and the northern interior on Sunday night through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather

60 mph wind gusts predicted as high wind watch set to go into effect for coast

By Craig Hill

November 12, 2017 12:04 PM

A high wind watch will be in effect for parts of the Washington coast and the northern interior on Sunday night through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds of 25-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, the advisory states. The strongest winds are expected Monday morning through midday. People should be prepared for falling trees and limbs and power outages according to the statement.

A gale watch will be in effect for Puget Sound according to a map circulated by the agency.

The National Weather Service states that Aberdeen, Forks, Hoquiam, La Push, Ocean Shores and Westport are likely to be impacted.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

