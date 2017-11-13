The storm is going to get worse: Winds to peak midday

A storm packed with 55 mph winds and heavy rain is expected to peak in the Puget Sound area in mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather system rolled in overnight, toppling tree branches and causing thousands of power outages.

Puget Sound Energy at one point reported 25,000 customers without electricity and Seattle City Light reported 3,400. Another 1,400 Auburn residents were plunged into darkness in the early morning hours.

A steady rain brought 24-hour totals to 0.53 inches at Tacoma Narrows Airport, 0.62 inches at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and 0.73 inches at Olympia Airport.

Hoquiam Airport boasted the most with 1.85 inches in the period ending at 5 a.m.

By 7 a.m., the winds and rain abated and the sun even made an appearance.

“But the main act is still in the cards, and folks should be prepared,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote in his blog.

Forecasters said high winds should pick back up by 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

A wind advisory is in effect until then in Tacoma, Olympia, Seattle, Bellevue and Bremerton.

Another weather system is predicted to move in Tuesday with winds gusting to 33 mph. Rain is likely to remain through the weekend.