Video captures fireball streaking across the Phoenix sky

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor. A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

