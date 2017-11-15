More Videos

    A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

Weather

Video captures fireball streaking across the Phoenix sky

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 15, 2017 12:43 PM

A fireball streaked across the Arizona sky Wednesday night and several people in and around Phoenix caught the moment on video.

Among the cameras to capture the event was a City of Phoenix camera stationed at City Hall. The footage shows the white light above skyline.

Laurence Garvie, curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, told the Arizona Republic the light was likely a bolide meteor. “I’m going to guess about 5 feet across. It broke up quite quickly,” Garvie told the newspaper.

A video posted on Twitter by @LRonanC shows video of the meteor from what appears to be a security camera.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

    A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

