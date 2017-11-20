About 10,000 without power in Yelm area

An overnight storm has knocked out power to about 10,000 in the Yelm area, according to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map.
The PSE data show that the power went out about 6:30 a.m. and is estimated to be restored about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
As a result, Yelm Community Schools announced that schools are closed Monday.
“Due to widespread power outages and half-day schedule, Yelm Schools will be canceled today,” the district announced on its Facebook page. “Students on buses will be returned home. Conferences are also canceled.”
Winds have calmed since Sunday night, but the forecast calls for more rain throughout the week. The threat of flooding increases Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service, because 2-5 inches of rain is expected to fall.
The heaviest amounts are expected to fall over the Olympics and Mount Rainier, which could produce minor river flooding by Wednesday.
Reminder for motorists: If an intersection traffic signal has gone dark, that intersection is treated as a four-way stop.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
