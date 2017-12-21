More Videos

    It is possible Tacoma will celebrate Christmas in the snow, according to the National Weather Service. Grit City may find snow falling like it did in March.




Weather

Dreaming of a white Christmas? There’s a chance …

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

December 21, 2017 01:45 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Bing Crosby isn’t the only Tacoma native dreaming of a white Christmas this year.

There’s a chance of lowland snow over the holiday weekend in the South Sound, including Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

(The standard caveats apply: It’s a while away, and it’s Western Washington we’re talking about here, so you shouldn’t get your hopes too high, but …)

A cool air mass is settling into the region starting Friday morning as a weak weather system approaches, which could lead to a light dusting of snow for places above 500 feet. Low temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with highs near 40 throughout the region.

Dry, cooler weather is expected Saturday, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s with highs again around 40.

Confidence in the weekend forecast is low after Saturday, but there is a chance for lowland snow Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“As always, local temperatures and precipitation must line up perfectly to produce snow,” a NWS news release stated Thursday afternoon.

Snow accumulation is possible throughout Western Washington, but the Olympic Peninsula and the Cascade foothills are most likely to receive snow.

Forecast snow amounts are not yet available.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

