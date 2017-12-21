Dreaming of a white Christmas? There’s a chance …

More Videos 0:15 Snow possible in Tacoma for Christmas Pause 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 2:41 Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Video Link copy Embed Code copy

It is possible Tacoma will celebrate Christmas in the snow, according to the National Weather Service. Grit City may find snow falling like it did in March. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com