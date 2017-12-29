Wintry weather brings ice and snow to mountain passes, making travel difficult

A storm with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is making travel on mountain passes more difficult.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass, warning about heavy snow and ice on the roads.
Mount Rainier National Park said it will not open the road to Paradise on Friday due to high avalanche danger.
Avalanche danger is high throughout the state except for the Olympics, where it is moderate.
Never miss a local story.
Friday is considered a busy travel day as people return from Christmas vacation or head out for New Year’s festivities and the state Department of Transportation is warning drivers to add extra time onto their travels.
Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected in Snoqualmie Pass Friday. In the morning, roads had slush and standing water but nothing too crazy.
Traction tires were advised and oversized vehicles were prohibited.
In Stevens Pass, forecasters said freezing rain would mix with 8 to 12 inches of snow throughout the day and up to a half inch of ice could accumulate on the road.
Heavy rain is expected to continue in the lowlands through Friday until a cold front tonight moves through the region. The snow level should rise to 5,000 feet.
In Tacoma, 1.38 inches of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours. Olympia received 1.52 inches, Seattle registered 1.03 inches and the Paradise area led the state with 3.35 inches.
A flood watch is in effect for several counties, including Pierce, Thurston, King, Lewis and Snohomish.
Rivers most likely to crest by Saturday include Snoqualmie near Carnation, the White River at R Street in Auburn, the Skokomish River in Mason County and the Newaukum River in Lewis County.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments