Wintry weather brings ice and snow to mountain passes, making travel difficult

Rain and snow may make travel difficult Snoqualmie and Stevens passes are expected to get heavy snow and ice on the roads Friday, while heavy rain continues to fall in the lowlands. Snoqualmie and Stevens passes are expected to get heavy snow and ice on the roads Friday, while heavy rain continues to fall in the lowlands. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

