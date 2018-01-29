‘Atmospheric River’ brings rain and snow to region. Ground rivers are starting to complain

An Atmospheric River will continuing to dump rain on the Pacific Northwest through Monday evening before turning down the spigot Tuesday.
The weather system brought feet of snow and inches of rain to the region. Several rivers are showing its effects.
The Skokomish River in Mason County is exceeding flood stage expected to crest around midnight Monday, the National Weather Service reports. It should begin receding Wednesday.
The Nooksack, Stillaguamish, and Bogachiel Rivers could also flood, the Weather Service said. Urban and small stream flooding also remains possible Monday evening.
An additional 4 to 8 inches of snow will fall on Cascade passes though Tuesday evening. Snow levels will fall to 2,000 feet on Tuesday.
Winter driving conditions are in effect and an elevated avalanche danger exists in the North Washington Cascades, especially at Mount Baker.
There is an increased risk of shallow landslides in the region. Since Saturday several have been reported near Hoodsport, Arlington and in North Seattle.
A flood watch is in effect for Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor, Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. Minor river flooding is possible late Monday into Tuesday afternoon.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Pierce, King, Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and Lewis County Cascades above 2000 feet Monday through Tuesday morning.
