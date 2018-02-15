Record cold is heading our way. But first, up to 15 inches of snow in the mountain passes

The opening salvo of a potentially record-setting stretch of frigid winter weather could dump up to 15 inches of snow in the Cascades on Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Friday and is warning that temperatures could drop into the mid-20s next week.
The advisory, issued Thursday morning, will be in effect from midnight to 7 p.m. on Friday and calls for 6 inches to 15 inches of snow above 2,000 feet. Winter driving conditions are expected on Snoqualmie Pass, on roads to ski resorts, at Mount Rainier National Park and other popular destinations. “Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” the advisory states.
Lowland snow is possible Saturday night and Sunday, according to the NWS. Windy weather is also in the forecast for Saturday and the NWS says “localized power outages are possible due to downed tree limbs and power lines.”
Temperatures could be painfully cold next week. In Olympia, the National Weather Service is predicting lows of 17 degrees on Monday and 22 on Tuesday. Tacoma could be warmer: 25 on Monday and 26 on Tuesday.
In a Thursday morning tweet, the NWS stated that Seattle’s record lows for Feb. 20 (25 degrees in 1955) and Feb. 21 (25 degrees in 1957) could be broken. Seattle hasn’t set a record low in seven years.
The last time Seattle set a record low was 7 years ago Feb. 25, 2011 ( since then there have been 3 record lows tied & 69 record highs tied or set ). Colder air will be moving into the area next week. The Seattle record lows Tue 25° (1955) & Wed 25° (1957) could be broken. #wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 15, 2018
On Tuesday, Seattle’s NWS office tweeted it’s 3-month weather forecast and included a tip: “If you are a lowlander & have summer tires on your vehicle, you might want to consider changing them.”
Here are the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day and 3-month (February through April) temp & precip outlooks. If you are a lowlander & have summer tires on your vehicle, you might want to consider changing them. ️ #wawx pic.twitter.com/zEzqdpX5q4— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 14, 2018
