More snow forecast for Puget Sound

Do you want to build a snowman for the third time this week? Well, here’s your chance.
The National Weather Service is again forecasting snow for the low-lying areas of the Puget Sound region starting Friday afternoon and into the evening. This comes on the heels of snowfall Sunday afternoon and Wednesday evening in the Tacoma area.
Areas near the water are expected to get about an inch of snow, with 2 to 4 inches forecast at elevations to 1,000 feet and 4 inches or more in the Cascade foothills.
The snow is then forecast to turn to rain in low-lying areas into Friday night as southerly winds push out the cool air that’s been over the region this week.
The snow level is expected to fall back to 500 feet or lower on Saturday.
Wednesday night’s snow event led to school closures throughout Pierce County, as well as dozens of wrecks on area roads.
Clover Park Technical College will be operating on a two-hour delay Friday, opening at 10 a.m.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
