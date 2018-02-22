More Videos

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

Pause
Preparing properly for winter weather 1:18

Preparing properly for winter weather

Winter returns with a vengeance. Brrrrr 0:41

Winter returns with a vengeance. Brrrrr

A white lark in Wright Park 1:03

A white lark in Wright Park

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:01

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Blizzard conditions shut down Hurricane Ridge visitor center 0:19

Blizzard conditions shut down Hurricane Ridge visitor center

Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning 0:37

Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Just when you thought spring was nearing, Thursday's unseasonably cold winter weather created hazardous road conditions and left downtown Tacoma in a deep chill.
Just when you thought spring was nearing, Thursday's unseasonably cold winter weather created hazardous road conditions and left downtown Tacoma in a deep chill.

Weather

More snow forecast for Puget Sound

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

February 22, 2018 02:31 PM

Do you want to build a snowman for the third time this week? Well, here’s your chance.

The National Weather Service is again forecasting snow for the low-lying areas of the Puget Sound region starting Friday afternoon and into the evening. This comes on the heels of snowfall Sunday afternoon and Wednesday evening in the Tacoma area.

Areas near the water are expected to get about an inch of snow, with 2 to 4 inches forecast at elevations to 1,000 feet and 4 inches or more in the Cascade foothills.

The snow is then forecast to turn to rain in low-lying areas into Friday night as southerly winds push out the cool air that’s been over the region this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The snow level is expected to fall back to 500 feet or lower on Saturday.

Wednesday night’s snow event led to school closures throughout Pierce County, as well as dozens of wrecks on area roads.

Clover Park Technical College will be operating on a two-hour delay Friday, opening at 10 a.m.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

Pause
Preparing properly for winter weather 1:18

Preparing properly for winter weather

Winter returns with a vengeance. Brrrrr 0:41

Winter returns with a vengeance. Brrrrr

A white lark in Wright Park 1:03

A white lark in Wright Park

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:01

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Blizzard conditions shut down Hurricane Ridge visitor center 0:19

Blizzard conditions shut down Hurricane Ridge visitor center

Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning 0:37

Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Winter returns with a vengeance. Brrrrr

View More Video