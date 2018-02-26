More Videos

Video of avalanche moving across North Cascades Highway

Awesome video shows an avalanche moving across SR 20 east of Newhalem earlier Sunday. WSDOT officials say the highway will remain closed at milepost 122.5 until at least Monday.
An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station at Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.

It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.