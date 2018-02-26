Video of avalanche moving across North Cascades Highway

Handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, announced on Friday that he saw his shadow. Legend has it that if the furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, Groundhog Day, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather.
A fast as crews could clear the snow Saturday, 25-55 mph winds kept Hurricane Ridge Road closed due to accumulation. "It is like being sand blasted," said a ranger. The video shows the visitor center buried by snow and the camera movement was caused by high winds.
An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station at Quillayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.
Remember the days when you'd just get a phone call announcing school was closed for snow? Well, now principals and teachers (with the help of some special guests) are kicking those announcements up a notch by singing and rapping your school status.
A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bolide meteor.
It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.