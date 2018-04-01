Some Pierce County communities could get Easter evening snow

It could snow Sunday and Monday morning in Bonney Lake, South Hill, Eatonville and other Pierce County communities.
April Fools? Nope. This is the forecast from the National Weather Service as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
Don't count on missing school or building one last snowman, however. The forecast says, "Little or no snow accumulation expected." In Eatonville, less than a half inch of snow is expected.
The forecast calls for a chance of snow between 11 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.
Weather in the passes could be more problematic. Seattle's National Weather Service tweeted Sunday morning to "pack your patience and be ready for snowy driving through tonight across the Cascade Passes, where 6-12 inches of snow is forecast. Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades til 5 am Monday."
On Sunday morning, traction tires were advised on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes. Meanwhile, backcountry avalanche risk was listed as moderate by the Northwest Avalanche Center on Sunday.
