Know your thunderstorm types

Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
Chad Caddell, the singing principal, mimics Billy Joel in an online announcement that Union Pointe Academy in Kentucky was closed due to a spring snowstorm. Caddell jokes that parents might slash his tires due to the high number of snow days.
Penn State meteorology students David Munyan and Colton Milcarek both filmed a snow squall blowing through Penn State University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 13. Their footage was taken at the Walker building in Penn State as the snow shower
Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. This vid
Handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, announced on Friday that he saw his shadow. Legend has it that if the furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, Groundhog Day, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather.
A fast as crews could clear the snow Saturday, 25-55 mph winds kept Hurricane Ridge Road closed due to accumulation. "It is like being sand blasted," said a ranger. The video shows the visitor center buried by snow and the camera movement was caus
An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high.