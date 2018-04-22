Is 80 degrees really possible this week? The warmest days in 7 months are on their way

The vitamin D shortage is over. At least for now.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast for the coming week according to the National Weather Service.
The most recent forecast calls for highs of 70 degrees in Tacoma on Monday with temperatures climbing each day until they reach 77 on Thursday. Some areas could see temperatures reach 80 degrees, Seattle's NWS office tweeted Sunday morning.
The warmest of the day of the year for Seattle so far this year was 73 degrees on March 12. Temperatures haven't exceeded 75 degrees since September 28, 2017 according to the NWS.
Western Washington has received plenty of precipitation so far this year. The final snow depth report of spring posted April 15 by the Northwest Avalanche Center said Paradise (116 percent of normal), Hurricane Ridge (111), Mount Baker (125), Stevens Pass (113) and Snoqualmie Pass (117) have higher than normal snow depth. Mission Ridge (91 percent of normal), Crystal Mountain (88) and White Pass (98) had a shallower snow depth than normal.
