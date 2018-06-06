A powerful tornado touched down in Wyoming Wednesday. The video is insane.

Moments of tornado's formation and touchdown seen in Wyoming Parts of Wyoming were hit with tornadoes on June 6, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple tornadoes were recorded around Laramie. Peter Baumann and Laramie Boomerang via Storyful ×

SHARE COPY LINK Parts of Wyoming were hit with tornadoes on June 6, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple tornadoes were recorded around Laramie. Peter Baumann and Laramie Boomerang via Storyful