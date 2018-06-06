A powerful tornado touched down in Wyoming Wednesday. The video is insane.

Intense weather conditions are quite literally taking our Rocky Mountain neighbors by storm.
Footage in tweets from ABC and WeatherNation showed a tornado touching down near Laramie, Wyoming, on Wednesday. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, social media began bubbling up with pictures and video around 5:45 p.m. as residents were told to take shelter and were issued a tornado warning that lasted until 7 p.m.
The tornado was moving east at 15 miles per hour, the Star-Tribune reported. There have been no details of injuries or damage.
Just last week, seven residences were destroyed in northeast Wyoming after four tornadoes struck, the Associated Press reported. The county's emergency sirens failed to work. No major injuries occurred.
