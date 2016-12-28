Can I come in? Wandering cow found in window well

A 700-pound bull found a temporary pen in northern Michigan: the window well of a home under construction.
Tucker got away from a farm in Grand Traverse County when strong winds opened a gate Monday night. The Traverse City Record-Eagle (http://bit.ly/2i7geIh ) says he was found Tuesday in a large window well but couldn't get out.
Owner Gary Jurkovich says the cow was guided through the window, into the unfinished home's basement and up the stairs. Tucker wasn't injured — and he even knew how to get home.
On its Facebook page, Grand Traverse 911 says maybe Tucker wanted to "moo-ve into a new home."
