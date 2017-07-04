Colorado group adds skiing to a midsummer triathlon

A quirky band of endurance athletes competed Tuesday in an unusual Breckenridge twist on the triathlon: a bike ride up a mountain, followed by summer skiing, followed by a trail run and another bike ride — all while wearing jean shorts, Speedos and socks.
The race started at about 3 a.m.
Competitors loaded mountain bikes at Breckenridge's Peak 9 for a 3-mile ride up 3,100 vertical feet. Racers then transitioned to skis for sunrise turns down Fourth of July Bowl, an expanse of remaining snow that hangs over the ski resort.
The racers then joined a 10K trail run, followed by 25 miles in the Firecracker 50 mountain biking race.
Organizer Joe Howdyshell tells The Summit Daily News that he and his friends "like to do these crazy adventure things."
Comments