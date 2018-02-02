Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Watch as a Pasco (Florida) Sheriff's deputy tries politeness to stop a horse on the run in his community. Deputies successfully corralled the horse into safety by directing it to take a left into a subdivision, away from the dangers of the rushing traffic.
On Jan. 31, 1958, at 10:48 p.m. EST, NASA's Explorer 1 launched into space, hurtling into Earth's orbit in seven and a half minutes. The next day's front-page news declared that the United States was now officially in the Space Age.
Handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, announced on Friday that he saw his shadow. Legend has it that if the furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, Groundhog Day, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather.
Changing owners of an NFL franchise is a whole lot more complicated than just one rich person selling a team to another rich person. Having money is only part of what is needed to complete a sale. Here are some basic steps a team and its interested buyers usually follow.