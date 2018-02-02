More Videos

Whoa, Nelly. Cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse. 0:14

Whoa, Nelly. Cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse.

Pause
Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

Son charged with killing elderly father 1:06

Son charged with killing elderly father

'We want you' is Tacoma's message to police recruits 1:39

'We want you' is Tacoma's message to police recruits

Dump truck accident slows traffic for miles 0:17

Dump truck accident slows traffic for miles

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial 1:01

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Artist draws tribute to ‘wonderful janitor’ 1:35

Artist draws tribute to ‘wonderful janitor’

Jerry Dipoto dispels questions on Mariners starting pitching 6:36

Jerry Dipoto dispels questions on Mariners starting pitching

JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion 2:09

JJ Dixon hopes to leave Lincoln legacy as two-time state wrestling champion

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Meta Viers McClatchy
A close-up look at Scan, Bag, Go

Business

A close-up look at Scan, Bag, Go

Fred Meyer's new Scan, Bag, Go technology is set to unroll in 26 of its stores this year. No word yet on which stores will be first to receive the new technology.