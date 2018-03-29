Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona

The following contains three excerpts of correspondence between Learjet and American Airlines airbus flights and air traffic control from a recording provided by the FAA. The incident happen Feb. 24, 2018 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Meta Viers McClatchy
Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Crime

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 20

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Nation & World

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

A woman in Deltona, Florida, entered the Deltona Water Department with a small wheelbarrow load of pennies and paid her $493 water utility bill on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool said she paid the bill with pennies in protest because she thinks t

Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool

Nation & World

Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool

A Boca Raton, Florida, family woke up to find an unwanted swimmer in their backyard pool – an eight-foot-long alligator. Homeowner Matt Fino had let his dog into the backyard when he was startled to find the gator swimming in his pool, according