Fuel truck crashes into telephone pole after bird flies into driver's head

A man who drove a tractor trailer that crashed into an electric pole in Buzzards Bay, Mass., told police he swerved after a bird flew into his truck and hit his head. There were no major injuries.
Bourne Police Department
Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Houston, Texas. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement was detected outside.