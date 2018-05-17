This kangaroo, spotted off the highway, has escaped a second time this week in rural SC.
The kangaroo that made national headlines earlier this week for busting out of its pen in rural South Carolina escaped again Thursday. The McCormick County Sheriff's Office says it was recaptured and is back in the pen.
A life-size, 14-foot-high TIE fighter, as seen in the "Star Wars" movies, is at home on a Ceres almond farm after appearances in the Turlock Christmas parade and Modesto's recent Star Wars Day celebration.
A Florida couple was pulled over in Daytona Beach after a patrolling deputy noticed erratic driving. Later he found a stolen Amazon package containing dog treats as well as drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.