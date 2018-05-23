The eagle has landed -- on a traffic camera

A bald eagle took up a perch atop a Washington State Department of Transportation traffic camera on Highway 520 on May 22.
Washington State Dept. of Transportation Aggregated by Jim Donaldson
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.